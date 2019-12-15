Close
Iran has foiled a second cyber attack, with electronic government systems, in under a week, a Minister said on Sunday.

On Twitter, Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said the Dejfa fortress had managed to thwart the attack which had used the "well-known APT27" - which experts have linked to Chinese-speaking hackers, the BBC reported.

Iran's national flag
Without giving further details, the Minister said servers and hackers had been "tracked". On December 11, Jahromi told Iran's official Irna news agency that a "massive" cyber attack had targeted the country's electronic infrastructure.

A day earlier, he dismissed reports that millions of Iranian bank accounts had been hacked. In June this year, Iran's weapons systems came under a cyber attack, US media reports suggested.