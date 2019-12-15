Iran has foiled a second cyber attack, with electronic government systems, in under a week, a Minister said on Sunday.

On Twitter, Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said the Dejfa fortress had managed to thwart the attack which had used the "well-known APT27" - which experts have linked to Chinese-speaking hackers, the BBC reported.

Without giving further details, the Minister said servers and hackers had been "tracked". On December 11, Jahromi told Iran's official Irna news agency that a "massive" cyber attack had targeted the country's electronic infrastructure.

A day earlier, he dismissed reports that millions of Iranian bank accounts had been hacked. In June this year, Iran's weapons systems came under a cyber attack, US media reports suggested.