The death toll in Iran due to the coronavirus outbreak has rose to 2,517 on Saturday as 139 deaths got registered in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

The total number of cases diagnosed so far rose by 3,076 to 35,408, he said on state TV, adding 3,206 were in a critical condition.

Novel virus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has caused major sufferings to people around the world claiming the lives of over 27,000 and infectingnover half a million. Ther global economy is also facing the threat of a recession due to the virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China.

The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic and the epicentre is currently shifting from Europe to the US. The worst affected nations include US, Italy, China, Spain.

