Iran has confirmed its highest number of deaths due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, the health ministry figures stated on Tuesday as the nation continues to grapple with the deadly virus outbreak.

The 200 deaths reported on Tuesday exceed the previous record from Sunday when the ministry reported 163 deaths in a day. The Islamic Republic has recorded a total of 11,931 deaths and 245,688 infections from the coronavirus, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a statement on state TV.

COVID-19 in Iran

The number of new daily infections and deaths has increased sharply in the past week following the gradual lifting of restrictions that began in mid-April. Iran was one of the hardest-hit countries early in the pandemic. The highest number of deaths recorded in a day in that first phase was 158 on April 4.

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday launched new measures to try to curb the renewed spread. Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, he said.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11.6 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 538,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)