The total death toll due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak had a rise to 4,357 on Saturday as 125 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, as reported by the health ministry.

Coronavirus in Iran

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease rose by 1,837 in the past 24 hours to a total of 70,029, ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur said on state TV, with 3,987 of those infected in critical condition. Iran is the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a massive stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of over 100,000 people globally. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic and the deadly virus has spread to over 170 countries in the world till now.

(With agency inputs)