Ipswich vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Ipswich Town will face Newcastle United at Portman Road on Saturday, aiming to build on their recent performance. Currently sitting in 18th place in the Premier League, Ipswich must start earning points if they hope to secure their survival in the league, with the upcoming match against Newcastle being a crucial opportunity.

On the other hand, Newcastle United ended their winless streak with a solid win over Leicester City in their last match. They also finally managed to advance to the EFL Cup semi-finals earlier this week, beating Brentford comfortably in the quarter-finals. With hopes of securing European qualification, Newcastle United will be eager to win and climb the table.

Newcastle Aim for Another Win

Newcastle have been dominant in recent encounters, remaining unbeaten in five of the last six meetings with Ipswich, making them the favorites for this match. It will be intriguing to see if they can continue their strong form and secure another positive result.

Ipswich Town will be missing Janoi Donacien, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Chiedozie Ogbene will also be absent due to a calf problem, while Axel Tuanzebe is unavailable because of a hand injury. George Hirst is dealing with a knee issue, and Liam Delap will be out due to suspension.

Newcastle United will be without Nick Pope, who is recovering from a knee injury, and Emil Krafth, who has a shoulder injury. Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are both out with long-term knee injuries, and Callum Wilson will miss the match due to a thigh injury. However, Botman is nearing a return. Joelinton will also be unavailable due to suspension.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Ipswich and Newcastle and will be played at Portman Road, Ipswich, on Saturday, December 21, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Ipswich vs Newcastle Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Ipswich vs Newcastle Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Ipswich vs Newcastle Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Ipswich vs Newcastle Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Ipswich vs Newcastle Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.