Ipswich vs Brighton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Ipswich Town will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Portman Road on Thursday evening, aiming to return to winning ways. Currently sitting in 18th place in the Premier League table, Ipswich Town are among the teams tipped for go down this season. However, they will look to reverse their fortunes with a strong performance against Brighton.

The Tractor Boys must start collecting points to secure their top-flight status for next season. They come into this match with some momentum, having earned a win and a draw in their last two outings. They also won against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup, which should boost their confidence heading into this game.

Big Challenge for Ipswich

The home side will be eager to deliver a positive result in front of their supporters, but they face a challenging opponent. Brighton & Hove Albion currently sit 11th in the league table but are winless in their last six Premier League games.

Under Fabian Hurzeler's leadership, Brighton have drawn five of their last six league matches, showing resilience but struggling to secure victories. While they have been tough to beat, the Seagulls need to start turning draws into wins.

Facing a team battling to avoid relegation, Brighton will see this as an opportunity to get back on track and will be determined to avoid dropping more points.

Ipswich Town will be missing several key players for the match. Omari Hutchinson is sidelined with a groin injury, while Samuel Szomodics is dealing with an ankle issue. Chiedozie Ogbene is out due to a calf problem, Axel Tuanzebe is unavailable after sustaining a hand injury, and Conor Chaplin is nursing a knee concern.

Brighton & Hove Albion will also have to cope without several players for the upcoming match. James Milner, Igor Julio, and Mats Wieffer are all sidelined with thigh injuries, while fatigue rules out Diego Gomez. Evan Ferguson is unavailable due to an ankle issue, while Jack Hinshelwood and Ferdi Kadioglu will also miss the game with knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Ipswich and Brighton will be played at Portman Road, Ipswich, on Thursday, January 16, at 7:30 PM BST (local time), 2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST (Friday).

