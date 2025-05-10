Ipswich vs Brentford Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brentford will go all out to keep their slim chances of European qualification alive when they meet Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday. The 2024/25 Premier League campaign is nearing its end, with just three matchdays left. Gameweek 36 kicks off on Saturday with four matches played at the same time, including the one between Ipswich host Brentford.

Ipswich Town will head back to the EFL Championship after spending just one season in the top flight. While they were arguably the most spirited among the newly promoted teams, their efforts weren't enough to avoid relegation. In the end, the gap in quality between Kieran McKenna's squad and the rest of the Premier League proved too wide to be filled.

Brentford Has the Advantage

Brentford still have a slim chance of securing a place in European competition as the 2024/25 season nears its end. Although their campaign has been unimpressive, the Bees have hit a strong run of form just when it matters most.

Thomas Frank's side are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, climbing to ninth in the table. To keep their European hopes alive, they' will need to win all their remaining matches and rely on other teams slipping up.

In the earlier meeting between these two sides, Brentford pulled off a dramatic comeback, overturning a two-goal deficit to edge Ipswich Town 4-3, with Bryan Mbeumo netting the decisive goal. This time too Brentfort appears to be in better form and is likely to pose a threat to Ipswich.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Ipswich own and Brentford will be played at Road, Ipswich, England, on Saturday, May 10, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

