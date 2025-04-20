Ipswich vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will head to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Sunday as they resume their Premier League campaign, with the Gunners now requiring a win to maintain their grip on second place in the table. On the other hand, Kieran McKenna has earned some respect for getting his Ipswich side to occasionally punch above their weight as they get to host the Arsenal.

Last weekend, they nearly pulled off a win against Chelsea after taking a two-goal lead, but the Blues bounced back in the second half to secure a draw. The result, along with Wolves' win over Tottenham, widened the gap between Ipswich and safety to 14 points.

Arsenal Aim for Win

If Ipswich lose to Arsenal and other results don't go in their favor, their relegation from the Premier League could be officially confirmed on Sunday. Arsenal, on the other hand, come into the match on a high after a tactical masterclass from Mikel Arteta gave them a historic win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday.

The match was high on drama, including a late-awarded penalty for Arsenal after a corner, where Raul Acensio fouled Mikel Merino in the box.

Bukayo Saka failed to convert the spot-kick, with his cheeky panenka saved by Thibaut Courtois. Minutes later, Madrid were briefly awarded a penalty of their own, only for VAR to overturn it.

Saka finally made amends by chipping Courtois again to give Arsenal the lead, though Vinicius Junior swiftly equalized after capitalizing on a defensive mistake by William Saliba.

Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win with a late goal at the Bernabéu, wrapping up an impressive two-legged display from Arsenal. With their Champions League duties on hold for the time being, Arteta will now turn his attention back to the Premier League, where Arsenal still need to fight to secure second place.

The Arsenal boss will look for a convincing win against Ipswich Town at Portman Road to silence any remaining doubts about their league position.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal will be played at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, on Sunday, April 20, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 6:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Ipswich vs Arsenal Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Ipswich vs Arsenal Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Ipswich vs Arsenal Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Ipswich vs Arsenal Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Ipswich vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.