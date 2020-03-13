The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in India. The annual event was previously scheduled to start from March 29. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the tournament to April 15. BCCI said that it is concerned and sensitive about all its stake holders and public health.

A huge number of star cricket players like Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, AB de Villiers and many more participate in IPL from all around the world. Government of India cancelled all the visas till April 15 due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country. So practically it will not be possible for them to visit India till mid April.

IPL postponed

BCCI's statement read, "The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard."

There have been 73 cases confirmed with one death and four recoveries due to coronavirus outbreak in India. Globally, more than 128,300 people have been infected and around 4,700 people have died across more than 100 countries.