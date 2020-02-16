IPL is one of the biggest cricketing events in India. The country gets divided during this

time of the year as the social media platforms get flooded by friendly banters between supporters of different teams. The Asian country will be engrossed enjoying the cricketing extravaganza for the two months the event will take place.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to play the opener

This year the 13th edition of the tournament will start on March 29. Eight teams are going to feature which include the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sun Risers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.

The first match will be played out between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The final match of the fixture will see the RCB fighting it out against the MI at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on May 17. The final has been scheduled to take place on May 24.

BCCI is yet to announce official fixture

As reported by India Today, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to give official confirmation of the fixture of the tournament as of now the teams have released their fixtures which may get changed later. As per the ESPNcricinfo, the tournament this year will not witness double-headers on Saturdays but it will be there on Sundays due to which the tournament will stretch across 50 as compared to 44 days last year.

All the teams other than Rajasthan Royals will have a single home venue. The Rajasthan-based team will have Guwahati as their second home ground during this year's tournament.

The full schedule of fixtures released by the teams are below: