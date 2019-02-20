Apple has yet to continue their iPhone SE series after the first and only phone in this line came out back in 2016. While the current iPhone SE has some outdated specs, many still love it because of its other features. However, will there be a demand for the iPhone SE 2 amid the impending release of Apple's mainline iPhone series?

According to Cnet, many Apple users loved the iPhone SE, not because of its strong hardware, but due to its ubiquitous use and its general compatibility with other devices. The iPhone SE's headphone jack was loved as it allowed owners to use any available headphones they have and not exclusively rely on headsets that have Lightning port connectors. Moreover, the SE phone's size is small, thus allowing users to comfortably use it as it never dwarfs their hands and can be pocketed really easily.

On their online store, Apple recently put up their remaining iPhone SE stock on sale, which excited many fans who rushed to get a unit, even though its hardware has been outdated for at least three years now. This could be a clear sign that there is still a market for an iPhone SE 2 if Apple does plan to release it anytime soon.

As of now, Apple's design philosophy is shifting back to larger devices as they can fit more functionalities and new features into the iPhones. Currently, the iPhone X generation has been larger than the previous generation, trading a bit of its comfort of use in exchange for more functionality. Using the design of the iPhone SE in a potential iPhone SE 2 release would provide Apple fans a choice if they want to opt for a smaller device equipped with the latest Apple technology.

Currently, Apple has pledged itself to focus more on smart device services rather than prioritize releasing any new information about their 2019 devices during the last CES 2019. Additionally, the upcoming Apple event this March will also focus on their services plans, and it's unknown if they'll talk about a new device soon.

We'll have to wait for Apple's updates to see if they're planning to release an iPhone SE 2 to the market soon.

