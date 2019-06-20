If there's one advice that some Apple analysts have for people contemplating on buying this year's supposed iPhone 11, it would be to hold off purchasing a new unit this year.

According to a report from Forbes, unless you really need to replace your phone, it is best to consider buying an iOS phone by 2020 when most of the Cupertino giant's "radical" smartphones will be introduced. Information from trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shows Apple's grand plans for the 2020 iPhones.

If rumors turn out to be true, then it is truly worth holding off before actually purchasing this year's Apple smartphones. One of the most anticipated to arrive next year is the rumored follow-up to the surprisingly popular iPhone SE.

The supposed iPhone SE 2 will be more than just a follow-up to the former model, however. The new phone is expected to be a total redesign of the iPhone X since Apple is said to be planning some drastic changes to its current flagship line.

The Cupertino company will further resize the 5.8-inch model to 5.4-inches (this is expected to be the SE 2 version) while increasing the 6.5-inch Max to 6.7 inches. The smaller iPhone will be the company's first pocketable yet powerful smartphone since the release of the SE back in March 2016.

But more than the change in size, the 2020 phones are expected to be the first line that will feature the powerful 5G connectivity — a major upgrade that this year's models will most likely skip.

The fairly affordable iPhone XR will be retaining its size but the 2020 model will be the first to feature an OLED display so that's also something to consider. Another feature that's expected for all Apple 2020 phones is the radical punch-hole display.

The design means that Apple would make do without the full screen as some have expected but go with the punch-hole setup that can be seen in Samsung Galaxy A60 phones. The design still means more screen space although it deviates quite far from Apple's minimalist approach.

On the other hand, the 2019 models won't be so bad. Their powerful triple-camera render is something to look forward to along with better battery life and the possible inclusion of the USB-C port to make charging more efficient. However, the 5G connectivity could be the game changer and is a very convincing element to encourage Apple fans to consider getting the 2020 models instead.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.