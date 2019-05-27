Many Apple fans have been sniffing for details about the upcoming iPhones this year and next year. Among the next-generation devices, however, many are hoping to finally get some clues as to when exactly will the tech giant release its successor to the very successful iPhone SE. Interestingly, a new report appears to have the answer. So here's what we know about the potential release of the iPhone SE 2.

According to Chinese-language outlet Economic Daily News (via Digitimes), Apple's partner company Pegatron is about to land orders for a "4.7-inch revised version of the iPhone 8" soon. These units are expected to be launched around March 2020. This move seems odd since the company is known to be working on its next devices and not the 2017 iPhone model.

MacRumors picked up this report and indicated that this could be the iPhone SE 2. The Apple-centric news outlet surmised that this might mean that the long-awaited handset could sport iPhone 8 internals. If true, then the iPhone SE 2 would be a formidable entry-level iPhone in the iOS space.

As of late, Apple has yet to announce any release dates for the new iPhones, but the developments on its partner companies give hints on what Tim Cook's firm is planning to do. Meanwhile, analysts have mapped out what Apple could potentially be doing in the remaining months of 2019 and early 2020.

Based on the notes made by Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis after gathering information from Apple's suppliers in Asia, the Cupertino giant is busy working on hardware improvemens for the 2019 and 2020 series of iPhones. There's still no official word on whether or not the iPhone SE 2 is really coming, however, so Apple fans should take the new report with a grain of salt.

The 4-inch iPhone SE was a huge success. The device offered comfort due to its size, so many consumers liked it even though it only had inferior hardware compared to other iPhones launched alongside it. The device's small size was popular to many users, for it fits in everybody's hand and pockets. Apple could potentially bank on the same form factor for its iPhone SE 2.

However, we'll have to wait for Apple to talk about this new device in upcoming events this 2019 for confirmation. The upcoming event is the Worldwide Developers Conference 2019, which is scheduled to happen this June. Similar to its previous events this year, the WWDC will be mostly about new and improved services. Still, many fans are looking forward to announcements pertaining to new devices.

