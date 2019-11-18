Apple will supposedly launch the much anticipated iPhone SE 2 in the first half of 2020. A new report from well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that the fruit company is planning to launch the new iPhone SE along with an updated version of the iPad Pro tablet. The iPhone SE 2 has been rumoured for a while now, but we may finally see it next year.

According to Kuo, the new iPad Pro variant will have an upgraded camera system that's on par with the latest iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. The tablet will feature a Time of Flight camera sensor to record distances. Currently, the iPad Pro comes with a single rear camera, but that might change soon. We're not sure if people would like a tablet with a professional camera setup, but that seems to be the case according to the analyst.

The TOF(Time-of-flight) sensor could also be used in augmented reality applications. Apple has been all about AR and the iPad Pro seems like a great tool for users interested in this subject. The tablet could be used to add elements in the real-world, which will be helpful in various scenarios. This would definitely make the iPad Pro a truly powerful tablet. The last update to the device added features such as Face ID and a more slimmer design.

The new iPhone SE device has also been a long time waiting. Apple originally launched the device in March 2016, and it was an instant hit among all kinds of users. The small form factor with powerful specs made it a great buy. Many users have been waiting for an update and Kuo believes that the iPhone SE 2 will feature a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chipset, 3GB RAM, and Touch ID. It will supposedly feature a design similar to the iPhone 8, but nothing has been confirmed.

One of the biggest selling points for the iPhone SE 2 would be its price. The new device is expected to cost around $399 and will be available with at least 64GB of onboard storage. We would have to wait till early next year to find out if these reports turn out to be true. Apple usually holds events in March.