Apple devices usually provide most of downloadable entertainment media such as music and videos for a price. However, iPhone and iPad owners still have options for downloading free music on their devices. Here are some ways to download free music on your iPhone or iPad.

iOS 13 Safari

In the latest version of the iOS 13, the Safari has a feature which allows users to download .mp3 files off websites. Simply find a site that has the song you want and tap the download button. The place where you store these downloads can be found inside the Settings menu under the Safari options.

Once the file is downloaded, you can easily run it through any music player available in your iPhone and iPad.

Cloud Music Player

Once you've collected all the music files you want, uploading them to Cloud Music Player's compatible cloud storage would help. This way, you can make your own library of songs that you can browse when you're connected to the internet. This music player can pair up with cloud storage apps such as Dropbox and Google Drive to keep music files stored but not necessarily use up the phone's memory.

Documents

If your Apple iPhone or iPad is not eligible for the latest update, there's another app that allows you the same advantages as the updated Safari. The process of getting the song file off sites is the same as users can download it off them. Once downloaded, the files can be accessed and moved anywhere with enough space.

Browser and Documents Manager

While both the Safari and Documents app can download files off sites, the Browser and Documents Manager app can also download from some music sites such as Soundcloud. Tap an audio file found on the internet and users can choose the file extension they want to download the file in. Choosing the .mp3 option would be the best.

As of now, Apple has dissected the iTunes app into three separate apps for each of the old app's offerings. But these similar apps could be good alternative choices if you don't subscribe to Apple Music.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.