Introducing Tiffany Gaines, Veteran Music Executive of SS Global Entertainment

Tiffany Gaines is an entertainment executive, bestselling author, and writer for Forbes, Entrepreneur, Rolling Stone and over 45 other popular online publications. She is the spearhead of SS Global Entertainment, a California-based music distribution network, and media company.

Tiffany founded the marketing and distribution company in 2006 and has since released musical projects in genres such as Hip Hop, Pop, R&B, Reggae, Gospel, and Rock. The typical deal structure with SSG is a 70/30 split in favor of the artist. In addition to distribution, the company offers membership only promotional packages that are below industry standard pricing set low so the artist or label can grow within the competitive industry. Throughout the years, SSG has seen tremendous success and continues to remain an independent powerhouse that artists and label owners can distribute, market, and learn the ins and outs of the business from all under one conglomerate.

SSG recently acquired and added SS Global Media, a digital media, publishing, public relations, and management services company also headquartered in Los Angeles. It publishes more than 10 digital and print brands, including Grind Magazine, the revolver, All Hip Hop, and over 10 digital and FM radio stations. At the rate SSG is traveling, the road looks promising for a company that does more than the traditional service fee distributor.

"We need more educational platforms in the music and entertainment industry as the number of musicians and entertainers continue to rise. I plan to set an example for all independent platforms and hopefully one day, they'll see the importance of implementing these standards into their companies as well". â€“ Tiffany Gaines