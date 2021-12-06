Introducing Bar Am-David, Amazon SEO Listing Expert

Bar Am-David is an Amazon SEO listing expert helping hundreds of sellers increase sales on the platform. Am-David is also the founder of AMZ SEO HUB.

Bar founded AMZ SEO Hub after leaving the nine to five grind in London to become a digital nomad. Along with his wife and business partner, Louise, AMZ SEO HUB has generated over $10,000,000 in client revenue and helped launch over 10,000 products. Am-David has assembled a team of experts that have worked with individual sellers and companies in just about every industry, sector and niche.

The Am-Davids studied under multi-million-dollar Amazon seller Jason Katzenback, the CEO of Archon Media and a co-founder of Amazing. The couple also studied under Matt Clark, the Chairman and co-founder of Amazing, who has been featured on Forbes CNBC, and Entrepreneur.

They began offering services on Fiverr and UpWork and are now Rated Fiverr Pro Verified and Top Rated on Upwork due to the success they provide for sellers and their world-class customer service. They write product descriptions optimized for the Amazon algorithms and provide SEO website content and bios. They have now expanded their services to offer product descriptions for eBay, Etsy, and Fiverr gig descriptions.

With their success, the couple launched AMZ SEO HUB to provide their expertise to even more sellers. One of the secrets to Am-David's success is that he helps sellers create sustainable sales over a long period without relying solely on running expensive ads and decreasing profit margins.

"Having a highly visible product is as much about what a user sees, i.e product photos, compelling Amazon copywriting, pricing and style options, as it is the research and optimization that takes place on the backend of your product listing," Am-David said. "We research keywords with the best keyword software available to increase product visibility."

Millions of people search and purchase products on Amazon every day. After all, Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, which makes gaining visibility for your products especially difficult. Sellers have to compete with hundreds, if not thousands, of other sellers offering a similar or exact same product.

AMZ SEO HUB's marketing experts conduct comprehensive product, competitor, and keyword research analyses to connect sellers with their target customers. By avoiding the use of general search terms and instead focusing on what makes a product and business unique, Am-David helps sellers see actual results from advertising strategies. Persuasive sales copy helps close the deal after buyers connect with the products.

A representative from Sensio Home said, "Flawless experience working with the AMZ SEO HUB team on our project â€“ their responsiveness, clarity on deadlines/scope, adherence to timelines and finally, quality of output were all outstanding. I'd recommend these guys highly for anything Amazon listings-related and would love to check in with them again on any further tasks for us."

