Interview with Wen: A Pioneer of Innovation in the Internet Wave

2024 marks the 30th anniversary of China's full access to the Internet. Over the past 30 years, the Internet has profoundly changed people's lifestyles and production methods, driving societal transformation. Amid this wave of Internet technology, China has seen the rise of numerous outstanding tech entrepreneurs, with Wen Muyuan standing out as one of the leaders. As the founder of Beijing Digital Engine Technology Co., Ltd., Wen has been deeply involved in the Internet field for many years, contributing his unique insights and efforts to the development of the Internet. The China Internet News Center had the honor of engaging in an in-depth conversation with this renowned Internet expert, Wen Muyuan, to review these remarkable 30 years.

Alina Hordiienko: Mr. Wen, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. As the founder of Beijing Digital Engine Technology Co., Ltd., you have been dedicated to advancing China's Internet development. Could you briefly introduce Beijing Digital Engine Technology Co., Ltd. and your role there?

Wen: Hello! Since its establishment in 2009, Beijing Digital Engine Technology Co., Ltd. has focused on technology development, service, and promotion, aiming to empower various industries through innovative technological solutions. We are not just a technology company, but an innovator committed to building a comprehensive service platform and continuously pursuing excellent user experiences. In the Internet industry, we strive to be the bridge connecting technology and the market, driving the industry forward with high-quality products and services. As the founder, I lead the company to achieve breakthroughs in the Internet field, creating more value for society.

Alina Hordiienko: What significant achievements do you think China's Internet has made over the past decades?

Wen: China's Internet has made tremendous progress over the past few decades. From the initial simple information browsing to today's diverse applications like mobile Internet, social media, and e-commerce, the Internet has permeated every aspect of people's lives. China has also made significant breakthroughs in Internet technology innovation, such as in mobile payments and the sharing economy, which have become global leaders. From infrastructure construction to innovative applications, our Internet is showing unprecedented vitality and potential. Particularly in areas like big data, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, China is now at the forefront globally.

Alina Hordiienko: In your view, what are the main driving forces behind China's Internet development?

Wen: I believe the driving forces can be summarized as follows: (1) Technological innovation: It is the core driver of China's Internet development. Significant progress in 5G, cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence has provided strong support for the rapid development of the Internet industry. (2) Market demand: With economic development and rising living standards, the demand for Internet services has been growing. From simple information browsing to complex e-commerce and social media applications, market demand has driven continuous innovation and expansion in the Internet industry. (3) Capital support: The development of the Internet industry relies on capital support. Venture capital and private equity investments provide crucial funding for technological innovation, market promotion, and talent acquisition. (4) Talent pool: China has a vast reserve of Internet talent. With the popularization of education and the development of the Internet industry, more and more talents are joining the industry, providing a continuous source of innovation and development. (5) Globalization: As globalization accelerates, Chinese Internet companies actively participate in international competition, cooperating and exchanging with leading global enterprises. This not only enhances their international competitiveness but also promotes the further development of China's Internet industry. In summary, technological innovation provides continuous momentum while market demand drives the continuous upgrade and optimization of Internet services.

Alina Hordiienko: As a tech enthusiast, you founded Digital Engine Technology Co., Ltd. as a university student. This is quite rare among your peers. Can you talk about your motivation and reasons for starting a tech company during your university years? Also, why did you choose to major in English?

Wen: Thanks to my parents' support, I was exposed to computers very early, starting to learn programming at the age of nine. In middle school, I was already developing software for American clients and earning an income. In high school, I won a gold medal in the 22nd National Youth Science and Technology Innovation Competition and was admitted to university as a special talent. Special talent students don't need to take the college entrance exam and can freely choose their major. My choice of English may seem unusual, but it stemmed from my strong interest in linguistics since childhood (I passed the College English Test Band 4 at 14 and learned French and Spanish in university). I believe university is not a vocational school but a place to study subjects of interest that can broaden knowledge and global perspectives. Many of my peers who won awards in the National Youth Science and Technology Innovation Competition also started their own tech companies, inspiring me to combine technology and business during university, leading to the founding of Beijing Digital Engine Technology Co., Ltd. Additionally, I always wanted to contribute to China's Internet development, hoping my technology could add value to this field.

Alina Hordiienko: What efforts and attempts has your company made to advance China's Internet development?

Wen: Seeing the vast prospects of big data and Internet technology, we are dedicated to developing related software products. Our big data blockchain, as a disruptive technology, has significant implications for China's Internet development. It enhances data security and credibility and can reshape data production relations, promoting a fairer and more transparent Internet environment. Subsequently, we have made efforts in multiple areas, continually launching innovative and practical products and services. Through independent research and technological innovation, we provide advanced technical solutions for the digital transformation of various industries. We also focus on market demand, actively adjusting product and service strategies to meet the evolving needs of users. Furthermore, we actively participate in industry exchanges and collaborations, establishing extensive partnerships with major enterprises, universities, and research institutions to jointly promote the development of China's Internet. During this period, we have gained the favor of many high-quality clients, including China Minsheng Bank's headquarter.

Alina Hordiienko: How does Digital Engine maintain its competitiveness and innovation in the rapidly changing Internet environment?

Wen: The key to maintaining competitiveness lies in continuous self-renewal. We continually increase R&D investment, especially in critical digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and blockchain, to ensure our technological leadership. These are the future of the Internet industry. We also emphasize talent cultivation and recruitment because talent is the foundation of innovation. Particularly in emerging technology fields, we have built a high-level technical team through an open and collaborative innovation ecosystem, partnering with universities, research institutions, and other companies to jointly promote technological innovation and knowledge sharing, supporting continuous innovation activities. Additionally, we pay close attention to market trends, closely monitoring changes in market demands, and responding quickly to market and user needs. By being market-oriented and flexibly adjusting our strategic direction, we ensure our technologies and services remain at the industry forefront. We also explore and implement new business models, such as platform-based ecosystem and service-oriented transformation, to adapt to the digital economy's development. Utilizing big data analysis and artificial intelligence for decision support enhances operational efficiency and response speed, ensuring scientific and forward-looking decisions. We actively participate in international cooperation and competition, keeping a close eye on global Internet development trends to continuously enhance our international competitiveness. Internally, we foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation, encouraging employees to constantly acquire new knowledge and stimulate innovative thinking.

Alina Hordiienko: What do you see as the main trends in the future development of the Internet?

Wen: I believe the main trends in future Internet development include the widespread application of artificial intelligence and big data technologies, which will drive intelligent and personalized Internet services; the popularization of the Internet of Things and 5G communication technologies, achieving more interconnected devices and intelligent control; and the enhancement of network security and privacy protection, increasing user trust and satisfaction with Internet services.

Alina Hordiienko: You also founded an overseas company for Digital Engine in Singapore. How is its development, and what were your considerations?

Wen: With the growth and maturity of Chinese Internet technology, it has become a new trend for Chinese Internet tech companies to go global. In 2021, I founded BIT ENGINE PTE LTD in Singapore as an independently operated overseas company. It received investment from SIGNUM CAPITAL, a well-known investment institution in Singapore, and successfully secured a contract with MASTER CARD Asia Pacific. The Singapore Minister for Communications and Information visited our booth, and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat awarded me a contribution award. I believe that with accumulated experience, Chinese Internet technology can definitely expand to more countries and regions, benefiting the world.

Alina Hordiienko: Last year, you also established a company in the Silicon Valley. What motivated you to go to the Silicon Valley, and how is it developing now?

Wen: During the two years in Singapore, I gained some experience dealing with international clients and further recognized Silicon Valley's position as a tech hub in the new wave of artificial intelligence. In 2018, I gave a speech on big data technology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and hosted a developer competition at Stanford University. In 2022, I spent a month engaging in technical exchanges in Silicon Valley, Austin, Texas, and New York. In 2023, I founded VERY REAL AI INC in Silicon Valley, focusing on AI-driven sales systems, and have already secured clients in New York. In May 2024, we were selected as an outstanding project by the Chinese Silicon Valley AI Forum, reflecting our excellent technical capabilities and commercial potential.

Alina Hordiienko: Looking to the future, what are your expectations for the Chinese Internet industry, considering Digital Engine's future development blueprint?

Wen: Our vision for the future is to become a global leader in digital technology services, not only leading in technology but also setting a benchmark in social responsibility. We will continue to delve into fields like artificial intelligence and cloud computing, exploring the deep integration of new technologies with traditional industries to drive the digital transformation of the economy and society. I believe the Internet will penetrate even deeper into people's lives, providing more convenient, efficient, and intelligent services. With the popularization and application of new technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, the Internet will increasingly integrate with other industries. I look forward to everyone working together to create a more open, collaborative, and secure Internet ecosystem, advancing the digital civilization process in China and globally.

Alina Hordiienko: Lastly, what advice and expectations do you have for young people aspiring to take part in China's Internet industry?

Wen: The Internet is a rapidly evolving field full of innovation. I hope they maintain a curiosity for new technologies, applications, and business models, daring to try and innovate. Only by doing so can they stand out in fierce competition and inject new vitality into China's Internet industry. As newcomers to the Internet field, they should pursue technical and business success while also embracing global responsibilities, using the power of the Internet to contribute to sustainable social development.

Conclusion: In our conversation with Mr. Wen Muyuan, we deeply felt an entrepreneur's dedication to technology and social responsibility. The development of Beijing Digital Engine Technology Co., Ltd. is undoubtedly a microcosm of China's innovative Internet companies, setting a new benchmark with its dual focus on technology and service. We look forward to seeing more companies like Digital Engine driving the prosperity and development of the Internet industry.

(Alina Hordiienko, a critic on Business on the Global Stage)