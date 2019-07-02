The third edition of INTERPOL World is officially opened by Josephine Teo, Singapore Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs on Tuesday, July 2, setting the stage for all stakeholders from police, law enforcement, government bodies, academia and the cyber security industry to engage in interaction and form beneficial collaborations for faster responses to security challenges of the future.

INTERPOL World 2019 is an event by INTERPOL and is supported by Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs and Singapore Exhibition and Convention Bureau. The event is also facilitated with industry insights provided by PricewaterhouseCoopers Risk Services. Its focus is on presenting and reviewing opportunities for experts to restrain criminals from vulnerabilities for attacks.

The 32 Co-creation Labs, involving more than 100 expert speakers from law enforcement, industry and academia to share insights and challenges in areas such as artificial intelligence, Big Data, biotechnology, cybercrime, data fusion, deep fakes, drones, IoT, privacy, smart cities, and many others.

Richard van Hooijdonk, who has a RFID chip implanted in his body, believes that as everything gets connected on the Internet, everyone will have a chip in their body in the next few years out of convenience and necessity. In his keynote address to the Interpol World 2019 in Singapore, he pondered the plausibility of rapid technological change presenting a threat to our world and how we can keep up with the fast pace of change.

Keynotes for tomorrow will be presented by Ayesha Khanna, named as one of Southeast Asia's

ground-breaking female entrepreneurs by Forbes magazine in 2018 and Co-Founder and CEO of ADDO AI, who will address the debate on ethics and privacy in a digitally enhanced society.

On the third day, Mary Aiken, cyber psychologist and academic advisor of Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), will explore how public safety and security can be maintained in our communities and societies in the future.

INTERPOL World is also hosting four INTERPOL Working Groups (by invitation) focusing on artificial intelligence, darknet and cryptocurrencies, drones and innovation. Some 250 experts from both the public and private sectors are attending the event.