Internet star Sammy Krieger creates a niche in the plus-size modelling industry by inspiring millions of women across the globe

In this ever-changing and dynamic world, staying relevant is the biggest challenge most of us face. It is apt for the ones who are in the field of modelling and fashion. It is one such industry where the career of a model or an artist depends on people's choice. In other words, the decision lies in the hands of the audience. Overcoming all the odds and challenges, Sammy Krieger has made a place for herself as a prominent plus-size model in the fashion and modelling industry. The model and influencer has established herself and is motivating the people who have had bodyweight issues.

The top-notch blogger has a following of more than 3 million on Instagram. She rightly captivated everyone's attention with her sultry content. Be it the trendy fashion outfits, one-piece dresses, bikini, monokini or flaunting her assets, Krieger has never hesitated to showcase her profession over the digital space. In return, the high-end blogger has won appreciation from her millions of fans across the globe. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, she is the brand ambassador of Fashion Nova Curve, a reputed fashion apparel brand for plus-size people.

With her work, Sammy has proved everyone wrong and is rightly ruling the fashion industry like a boss lady. Reminiscing her journey from an ordinary name to extraordinary fame, she said, "I always dreamt of living life like a celebrity. Fashion has always been a part of me. But at times, I got discouraged looking at my body shape. However, I did not stop as I wanted to set an example. I clicked a few of my pictures in different fashion outfits and posted them on Instagram. The response I got was mind-boggling as it boosted my confidence to pursue my dreams. Since then, my entire focus has been on improvising and grooming myself."

Getting collaboration offers from small-scale brands redirected her to working with some high-end fashion magazines and publications. Besides this, Sammy has also had her association with Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand owned by global star Rihanna. The blogger who once worked at fashion outlets has now collaborated with many of the popular brands from the fashion world. Her unmatched popularity and her courage to be herself has made her what she is today. With her exceptional work, Sammy Krieger is the motivational force behind helping many women to dream about the life they have always wished to live.