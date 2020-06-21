June 21st is observed as International Yoga Day. The set of physical and mental practices which originated in India 5,000 years ago has now become a worldwide affair. Millions of people perform yoga to stay healthy and fit. Yoga was first mentioned in the Rig Veda, a collection of texts that consisted of Indian rituals, mantras, and songs. Yoga in the Vedas means "A yoke". While the rituals kept transforming through generations, the 21 century has adapted yogic practices to lead a healthy life.

From the general people to politicians and celebrities, everyone is now aware of yoga. Here is a list of Hollywood celebrities who have been keeping themselves young and healthy through yogic practices.

According to reports and various social media updates, Hollywood singer Katty Perry, Friend's star Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Reese Witherspoon and Robert Downey Jr, are all said to have a slot for practicing yoga in their busy schedules.

Check out the pictures of the stars mastering some yogic poses here:

Katy Perry: After her breakup with her former husband Russell Brand, Katy turned to yoga to cope with emotional issues. The American singer shared on her Twitter handle about the group meditation she had joined and how it changed her life.

Jennifer Aniston: The Friends star started practicing yoga while preparing for her wedding with Justin Theroux. She has revealed that yoga is her go-to practice when it comes to her physical and mental well-being. Reports say that the actress got in shape for her film Wanderlust with the practice of yoga combined with workouts.

Justin Timberlake: Reports say that Justin Timberlake's secret to a killer body is yoga and that the actor has been practicing yogic postures even in the middle of the ocean.

Reese Witherspoon: According to reports, Reese Witherspoon is a passionate yoga practitioner. The actress reportedly practices yoga one to three times every week. Being consistent in following her routine, Reese is known to have joined a 90-minute private yoga session in her home to keep healthy.

Robert Downey Jr: The Iron Man of Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr, turned to yoga to control addictions in the past.