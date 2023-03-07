International Women's Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Quotes to Share with Loved Ones

International Women's Day 2023 is just around the corner, and people from across the globe have started preparing to celebrate this day. Sending messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes to loved ones is a way of celebrating this day.

The day is observed and celebrated every year on March 8. This year, it falls on Wednesday. The day is observed based on a special theme. The United Nations has declared the theme for International Women's Day 2023 as DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

Spreading the message of gender equality and taking steps to stop gender inequality are the two best ways to celebrate and observe this day. Here are some messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes to celebrate the achievements of women across the globe and appreciate their efforts to set examples for young girls.

Wishes

I am sending my wishes to a woman who is strong, beautiful, and unique in her way. Thank you for coming into my life. I wish you a Happy Women's Day.

When I think about an empowered woman, no personality comes to mind. For me, you are my superhero. Happy Women's Day!

I treasure you close to my heart. Here are my best wishes to you on International Women's Day 2022!

Mom, whatever I am today, it is just because of you. You are my inspiration and motivation. Happy Women's Day to you

You are not only an inspiration to me but also my best friend. You are a blessing to me. Wish you a happy Women's Day.

Greetings

With the creation of the world, you were also added to increase its beauty. The world is mesmerized by the work you have done. Happy Women's Day

Be sharp-minded and keen. The world is dwindling, but dwindles your challenges with your wit. Be Fearless and conquer the world. Happy Women's Day.

A woman is so much more than just a human being. She has the power to create a life, to cope up with so much pain and somehow always end up being the strongest one in the room. Happy Women's Day to all Goddesses out there!

This life has no existence without a strong ally in 'Woman' in every stage of life starting from motherhood to wife, from sister and finally a daughter. Happy Women's Day!

Happy International Women's Day to all the women who have dismantled stereotypes, burst glass ceilings, and opened doors for the following generation of leaders.

Messages

For all the times you've brought a smile and made my days seem brighter. Happy Women's Day!

She is a Dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, and that she is "You". Happy Women's Day.

Had women not been there, life would have never been so beautiful and blessed.... Wishing a very Happy Women's Day to one such woman who makes life so wonderful for me!!!!

It's crazy that women still have to fight for their rights. We still live in a society where being a woman is dangerous. Let's remind ourselves to create a world deserving of the women around us. Happy Women's Day!

Our world would mean nothing without women. Their courage that exists in perfect harmony with amazing tenderness saves our world every day. Happy Women's Day!

Quotes

I'm tough, I'm ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay - Madonna

Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world - Hillary Clinton

I raise up my voice â€“ not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard. ... We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back - Malala

Strong men, strong men, men who are truly role models, don't need to put down women to make themselves feel powerful - Michelle Obama