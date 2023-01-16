International Watchdog Rushing to Prevent Nuclear Accident in Ukraine as Conflict Escalates

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is ramping up its operations in Ukraine on a war footing in the backdrop of disturbing escalation in the conflict with Russia.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency is expanding its presence in Ukraine to prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing conflict.

"IAEA is expanding its presence in Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing conflict. I'm proud to lead this mission to, where we're deploying in all of the country's NPPs to provide assistance in nuclear safety and security," Grossi wrote on Twitter.

The IAEA team is travelling to the Rivne Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) and the Chernobyl site as part of preparations. "Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will be in Ukraine next week to establish a continuous presence of nuclear safety and security experts at all the country's nuclear power facilities, significantly stepping up the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help prevent a nuclear accident during the current military conflict," the agency added.