Fully handmade, handmade, inspired by the country's flora and fauna, shape the 'Cruise Collection SS21' by designer Giannina Azar.

The proposal of 'La Maestra' found in the historic Monument Fray Antonio de Montesinos, the best setting to present the 100 pieces of unique style that give life to its spring-summer parade of the coming year.

The people in charge of opening the walkway with a beautiful decoration of La Vereda and Frankeli, were Gabriela and Antonino Álvarez Azar, who presented the collection 'Alvazar'. Both exhibited white in all its splendor and other colours with their luxury resort pieces.