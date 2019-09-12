International SOS, the world's leading medical and security risk services company, garnered two prestigious awards at the 2019 Forum for Expatriate Management's Asia Pacific Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards (FEM APAC EMMAs) held at Hotel Fort Canning on Thursday, 5 September.

On a night honouring the most outstanding companies in the global mobility and international human resources industry, International SOS was recognised as the International Healthcare & Risk Management Provider of the Year. The company also won acclaim for its TravelTracker solution, winning the Best Business Travel Management award for 2019.

The 2019 FEM APAC EMMAs judges explained their decision for awarding International SOS the achievement of International Healthcare & Risk Management Provider of the Year, saying, "An outstanding entry from International SOS that demonstrates why they are best in class. It clearly shows the impact of the work that is done to support people wherever they work in the world - with a strong emphasis on health and safety."

The judges highlighted the impact of the TravelTracker solution, adding, "International SOS' tool is an effective one for locating employees, so corporations can quickly access where their workers are and communicate with them over email, phone, or SMS. A great blend of technology and human touch."

"In the presence of distinguished guests and industry peers, it is truly an honour to receive these accolades at the 2019 FEM APAC EMMAs. This is a true testament to our continued dedication in helping organisations build resilient mobile workforces with our robust medical and security risk management programmes. This holistic support provides employers with a peace of mind as their global workforces are equipped with the necessary tools to keep safe, healthy and productive, no matter the environment" said Rena Lin, Marketing and Communications Manager, who received the award on behalf of International SOS.

The 2019 FEM APAC EMMAs ceremony, which was judged by an independent panel made up of industry experts, followed a highly successful one-day summit where key figures and leaders gathered to celebrate the best and brightest in the APAC region.

The travel risk landscape is ever-evolving and events over the past few years have shown that there are medical and travel security risks even in traditionally low-risk countries. International SOS is focused on providing the best practice solution tailored to the size and needs of an organisation's travelling population, helping them deliver on their Duty of Care responsibilities.

International SOS' full range of medical and security risk services to prepare the mobile workforce before, during and after their trips, include planning of preventative programs scalable to an organisation's needs; on the ground expertise, locating and communicating with employees during incidents, 24/7 global assistance and crisis response, for more than 11,000 clients worldwide.