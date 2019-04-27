Travel to Sri Lanka can proceed with stringent precautions and comprehensive journey management planning, which include local hosting, a robust communications plan, prearranged transportation and reconfirmation of hotel bookings. The selected hotels should have adequate assessed security arrangements to mitigate risks posed by terrorism and unrest.

Internal movement, including in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, can proceed. Due to possible short-notice road disruption from security operations, travellers should maintain flexible itineraries and conduct overland journeys only after confirmation that routes are clear. Continue to avoid the blast sites as a precaution and to minimise disruption.

Adhere to all official directives, including the curfew from 20.00 on 22 April to 04.00 on April 23, which may be extended or intermittently re-imposed. Expect a heightened security presence and carry relevant travel and identification documents to facilitate passage through checkpoints.

Those with departing flights from Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) should arrive at the airport at least four hours in advance due to increased checks. Ensure that airport transfers have been prearranged via the local host or the hotel.

Avoid churches as they remain likely targets for attacks. Maintain increased vigilance and minimise time spent around densely populated and/or poorly secured areas, such as religious places of worship, transport hubs, marketplaces, popular tourist locations and public areas of hotels. Be alert to suspicious behaviour and do not approach unattended or suspect packages.

Monitor International SOS' Sri Lanka alerts for further updates.