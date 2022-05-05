International Model Shreyaa Sumi is honoured with a Doctorate from Prowess University USA

Everyone's beloved fashionista Shreyaa Sumi who is recognized Internationally has very recently earned a Ph.D., Doctorate of Philosophy in Media and Fashion. On 30th April Shreyaa Sumi was Conferred with the Honorary Doctorate in Media and Fashion from the Prowess University which is located in Delaware, USA. This prestigious Convocation and certification took place at Juhu, Mumbai, India which was organized by Thirty One Venture Groups, Director Dr. Rajesh R (DLitt).

Among the respected committee some of the prominent Chief Guests that were present at the event, includes â€“ Senior leader from BJP Maharashtra, Shri Sudhakar Sangram Bhalerao. Vice-Chancellor from Arunachal Pradesh, Prof. Dr. Ramesh Choudhary. Principal Director and Social worker, Dr. Seema Negi. Income Tax Commissioner from Hyderabad, Dr. D Sudhakara Rao. Former Director and Academic Advisor for a university in the USA, Dr. Sharad Patil, and Principal Director Dr. C.B. Mishra who is also a Delhi State Award Winner and a CBSE Mentor. With the presence of these personalities, the award ceremony was a charm.

With this Highest level of achievement, Shreyaa Sumi will now be referred to as (Doctor) Dr. Shreyaa Sumi and this make her one of the famous personalities that has honorary doctorates prefixed to their name. The leap in league from a multi-international award winning Model and International Celebrity Ambassador will be the turning point in Shreyaa Sumi's career. Dr. Shreyaa Sumi, who is also an international influencer, an actress, and has been a beauty pageant winner at different levels is also an Indian-American of Indian Origin who is currently settled in California, USA. There she continues to do modelling in the USA fashion industry which has made her collaborate with many eminent brands. This year along with the Ph.D. Dr. Shreyaa Sumi has also won the International Influencer of the year award.

The Honourable Doctorate was achieved by Dr. Shreyaa Sumi for her exceptional achievements and her excellency in Modelling, Media, and Fashion likewise. The experience which spans over a decade in the art and entertainment industry has assisted Shreyaa Sumi with leading the way to a Ph.D degree. She wishes to bring more laurels by being a positive role model and by succeeding as an inspiring personality on the world platform.

Her message to everyone is, "The journey of life is the one that lasts a lifetime. We must always remember to see how far we have come and we must never forget to be grateful for every step. Dreams do come true if you have the courage to pursue them. Go Confidently in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagined for yourself. Achieving this huge Honor allows me to make a greater impact on the global forum".