Are you a Cat lover? If not this International Cats Day you can think of getting one. Well, many say that dogs are better than cats when it comes to loyalty. However, cats can be a better pet if one is looking for a smarter animal. Here are some of the most interesting facts about the furry animal that make them a better choice for pet lovers.

Cats are easy to take care of: Cats can be indoor or outdoor and there is no need for walks. Cats do not constantly ask for human attention. But when you need it, the cat will provide it. Cats require less time and energy of their owners. Most cats are pretty lazy and they like to sleep for 16 hours a day.

Cats are low-maintenance: Besides being much cheaper to get, cats are also low maintenance. All they need is a bowl of food and another of water, and a litter box. According to the ASPA, cat care cost can be less compared to dog care cost and this figure is for basic living. With dogs, there are also more costs associated with boarding and dog-walking compared to cats.

They keep the house clean: Cat is strikingly different from the dog in terms of its utility. They are notoriously independent and untrainable - as Rudyard Kipling would write, the cat is "not a friend, and not a servant," but "the Cat who walks by himself".

Cats quietly creep around the house: A cat will accept when you have to leave the house. On the other hand, most dogs get upset and destructive. This pet animal can easily entertain themselves and cater to their needs on their own.

No complaints of noise from neighbors: Barking and growling are two of the main reasons for people relinquishing dogs to shelters in the US. With cats home, you will not have to worry about the neighbors complaining about your pet disturbing their peace.

Cats are softer, sweeter, and smarter. They're quieter and cleaner compared to any other animals. They're skillful hunters and masters of lazy lounging.