Kenya's elite athlete Eliud Kipchoge, who is known as the world's best marathoner ever, has achieved the spectacular feat of finishing the 42-km run in less than 2 hours. The 34-year-old Olympic marathon champion accomplished the feat at the "INEOS 1:59 Challeng' in Vienna on Saturday, finishing 42 km in a record time of 1:59:40.

Kipchoge, who once said 'It's not about the legs; it's about the heart and the mind', has now established a benchmark few marathon runners in future would be able to breach.

"I am the happiest man," Kipchoge said after crossing the finish line and marking a great athletic achievement that will go down in history. Millions of fans across the world witnessed the proud moment for the Kenyan runner, who had missed the milestone two years ago when he fell short by 25 seconds.

"The law of nature cannot allow all human beings to think together ... In breaking the two-hour barrier, I want to open minds to think that no human is limited. All our minds, all our thoughts are parallel. But I respect everybody's thoughts," said a philosophical Kichoge, before the race.

Who is the man?