Inter Milan vs Juventus Milan Live Streaming: How to Watch the Serie A Match Online in US, UK and India

On Sunday evening, Italy will be captivated as Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus face off in the highly anticipated Derby d'Italia. The thrilling match at San Siro pits defending champions Inter, who hold a narrow one-point lead over a resurgent Juventus, against their historic rivals in the league standings.

Reviving a rivalry that dates back to 123 years, these two major football clubs, both with the most Serie A titles, will battle it out once again. With Juventus's reign ending in 2021, Inter has since claimed the Serie A crown twice and outperformed Juventus in the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa, establishing a recent edge over their long-time adversaries.

Clash of the Titans

Heading into Sunday's face-off with Juventus, Inter Milan boast an impressive home record, having lost only once in their last 19 Serie A matches at San Siro—a defeat by AC Milan in September. Since then, they've secured five straight wins, solidifying their dominance on home turf.

Inter's recent Champions League performances are also noteworthy. Simone Inzaghi's squad clinched a dramatic last-minute win over BSC Young Boys, following an opening draw against Manchester City and a 4-0 rout of Red Star Belgrade, setting them up favorably to advance to the top eight of Europe's premier competition.

In Serie A, Inter's form has been outstanding, with only one loss in their first 11 matches this season.

Last weekend, they edged past AS Roma 1-0, thanks to captain Lautaro Martinez's winning goal. Inzaghi will be pleased with the consecutive clean sheets, which help counterbalance early-season defensive inconsistencies.

However, Inter's defense still allows slightly more goals per game on average than Juventus, pointing to potential improvement areas. Nevertheless, Inter's recent home results against Juventus are encouraging; they've won two of their last four league games at San Siro against the Bianconeri—equaling the wins they achieved in the prior 11 matchups.

Meanwhile, Juventus, who lost their dominant streak in Serie A, have only managed two wins in their last six league encounters with Inter. Still, they remain the sole unbeaten team in Serie A this season, a status they last held after eight matches in 2019—a campaign that ended in a Scudetto win.

When and Where

The Serie A match between Inter Milan vs Juventus Milan will take place at San Siro on Sunday, October 27, at 6 PM BST (local time), 1 PM ET and 10:30 PM IST.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match on Paramount+.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match on TNT Sports.

Fans can watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match live streaming in India on GXR Website