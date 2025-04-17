Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Inter Milan will leave no stone unturned to finish the job when they face Bayern Munich at the Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday night. After a hard-fought 2-1 win in the first leg in Munich, thanks to a composed late strike from Davide Frattesi, Simone Inzaghi's men travel back home with a narrow but important lead in their Champions League quarter-final clash.

The win puts Inter within touching distance of a second semi-final appearance in just three years. However, as European nights have often proven, even the smallest mistake can turn their fortunes. Bayern Munich are bruised but not broken, and they will go all out to turn around this time.

Electrifying Contest Ahead

Bayern go into the match desperate to win and keep their chances alive as they boast a perfect record at the Giuseppe Meazza. Inter's win in the first leg in Munich was proof of their tactical discipline and lethal efficiency on the counterattack.

They struck early with one of the most impressive goals of the tournament. Although Thomas Müller leveled the score, the euphoria was short-lived as the Italian side delivered a late blow in the 88th minute to seal the win.

It was Inter's fifth straight Champions League win, a spell they hadn't tasted since their historic treble-winning season under José Mourinho in 2009/10. This time too, momentum is on their side.

The Nerazzurri remain unbeaten in their last 14 Champions League games at home, the longest streak in the competition. Besides, they have not lost their last 12 matches across all competitions, which is an attestation of their domestic strength while continuing their pursuit of European glory.

When and Where

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be played at San Siro, Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, April 16. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 17).

