Inter Milan vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Online in the US, UK and India

After an action-packed 3-3 draw in the first leg, Inter Milan will now host Barcelona in the decisive UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at San Siro on Tuesday. Both teams will go all out in this decisive match, with a coveted spot in the final at Munich's Allianz Arena on May 31 up for grabs.

The first leg in Spain was a goal fest, with Inter taking an early lead before Barcelona bounced back to level the contest. Although Inter entered that game on shaky ground, having lost momentum in the Serie A title race and crashing out of the Coppa Italia, they managed to rise to the occasion.

Not to Underestimate Inter Milan

Inter came up with a spirited performance as they won 1-0 against Hellas Verona. Although they were not dominant, Inter got the result they had desired and will now look to capitalize on home advantage as Simone Inzaghi's squad aims to knock out the Spanish giants and punch their ticket to the final.

On the other hand, Barcelona remain firmly focused on chasing a historic treble this season. Barcelona have already won the Copa del Rey trophy and are holding a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Their focus will now be on reaching the UEFA Champions League final. After a dramatic draw with Inter last week, the Catalan side came from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1, maintaining their strong position in the league title race.

Although that win wasn't the most convincing, Barcelona are expected to amplify their performance against the Serie A titleholders.

When and Where

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final match will be played at San Siro, Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, May 6. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (May 7).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast on JioTv. The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.