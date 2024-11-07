Inter Milan vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Inter Milan is set to host Arsenal in an exciting Champions League match on Wednesday at the San Siro, with both teams aiming to break each other's unbeaten streaks in the tournament. Inter goes into the match with an impressive eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions, having recently secured a 1-0 win over Venezia in Serie A.

On the other hand, Arsenal arrives in Milan in search of a crucial win after going winless in their last three Premier League matches. They recently suffered a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United over the weekend, leaving them seven points behind league leaders Liverpool and five points adrift of reigning champions Manchester City.

Big-Ticket Match

Inter is currently placed second in the league standings, just a point behind leaders Napoli. With Inter Milan in strong form, it's understandable that the odds slightly favor the home team, although this clash could go either way given how close the contest is predicted to be.

Inter might not have fully replicated last season's Scudetto-winning performances, but they remain one of the top teams in Italy, recently displaying their strength in a decisive 4-0 win over Atalanta.

However, unlike last season, defense has been a challenge, with 13 goals conceded so far compared to just 22 across the entire previous campaign. Their solid display away against Manchester City showed they can perform at a high level, which they may need to match once again to surpass Arsenal.

Arsenal, who started the season on a promising note, have recently stumbled in the league, losing points in matches where they were initially leading, especially after red cards hampered them against Brighton, Manchester City, and Bournemouth.

Creativity has been lacking for Mikel Arteta's side, with Bukayo Saka shouldering much of the load, as the absence of captain Martin Odegaard has been a notable setback. However, if Arsenal can tap into the form they often showed toward the end of last season, they have enough quality to pull out of this slump.

When and Where

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be played at the at the San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy, on Wednesday. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov. 7).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.