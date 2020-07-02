Inter Milan have come to an agreement with the La Liga club Real Madrid for signing Moroccan fullback Achraf Hakimi, the La Liga club who are at the top of the domestic table made an announcement on Thursday.

Hakimi, who is aged 21, rose through the ranks at Real Madrid following him joining the academy in 2006. The footballer spent the last two seasons on loan and was s important par of the Borussia Dortmund.

Hakimi to Join Inter Milan

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed but Italian media reported Inter would pay 40 million euros ($44.93 million) for the right back.

"The club wishes to thank Achraf for his many years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct since he joined our academy in 2006 and wishes him all the very best in this new chapter," Real said in a statement.