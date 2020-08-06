Serie A giants Inter Milan on Thursday announced the permanent transfer of Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United. Sanchez, who was on a season-long loan at the San Siro Stadium, put to paper on a deal that will run until 2023.

No transfer fee was involved in the deal as United seemed to be in a hurry to offload the forward who couldn't reach the heights of his previous years at Old Trafford. He was also reportedly earning in excess of 500,000 pounds per week at Manchester United.

High-Profile Transfer

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that Alexis Sanchez is moving to the Nerazzurri outright free of charge. The Chilean striker has signed a contract with the club until June 30, 2023," Inter said in a statement.

The confirmation of the deal comes just a day after Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the two clubs had reached an agreement over the high-profile transfer. "I can confirm we have agreed. Alexis enjoyed his time there they have liked him so that's a good move for him," Sky Sports quoted Solskjaer as saying. "We wish him all the best and he is a top player who we want to see play his best football."

A Great Move for The Club Says Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Inter manager Antonio Conte had said they got Sanchez back on track after his poor spell in Manchester and now it's time to reap the reward by getting him full-time at the club. "I think the Alexis Sanchez move is a great one made by the club. Considering the conditions we managed to get Alexis, it was a really good transfer," Conte told Sky Sport Italia following Inter's 2-0 Europa League win over Getafe.

"He had come off two years when he was really struggling at Manchester United, then he got this injury with us and we took the time to get him back on track, so it's only right that we are now able to reap the rewards of that effort," he added.