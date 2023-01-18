Insurance Geek Named 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider in 2022

Insurance Geek, whose CEO, Brad Cummins, is the creator of the innovative Fat Agent platform, has announced it has been awarded "5-Star Insurance Provider" in 2022. The full-stack, direct-to-consumer insurance company was honored for its commitment to helping insurance agents to grow and manage their insurance companies through expanded digital distribution capabilities and the simplification of the quoting, binding, and marketing of insurance products. Insurance Geek's ultimate goal is to fix what is broken in the insurance space and make it easier for the average buyer to understand insurance.

Insurance Greek has been disrupting the auto, business, and life insurance industries since its inception in 2019 when it began streamlining the shopping experience for consumers. Its mission is to eliminate "FOBO," or fear of a better offer, by allowing individuals to receive insurance rates from over 30 top carriers in less than a minute.

In 2022, Cummins and his team took their vision one step further with the rollout of Fat Agent, the most advanced insurance-specific software that acts as an agency management system and customer relationship management platform. Fat Agent uses insurance APIs and webhooks to integrate with the modern-day frameworks of major insurance carriers in America, and it allows agents to generate leads, run quotes, submit applications to carriers, and manage their agencies. The goal of Fat Agent is to simplify the quoting process and distribution and sale of insurance policies in the auto and home insurance industries.

"We are proud to have been recognized for our dedication to our clients and for our innovation in a rapidly advancing insurance space," says Cummins. "Insurance agents have long struggled with multiple pain points in their work days, including frustrating bottlenecks and interrupted workflows that impede their daily productivity. In 2022, the Insurance Geek team worked hard to innovate solutions for these issues, culminating in the launch of Fat Agent."

Cummins states that in 2023, Insurance Geek will release this technology and APIs to a wider audience through its Fat Agent App. "In the new year, we plan to continue to create more solutions to the workflow issues that insurance agents experience," he says. "We hope that a year from now, we will have served our customers and the insurance industry so well that we will be honored for our work once again."