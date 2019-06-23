While several government and private organizations from all over the world are facing the menace of cyber attacks, US President Donald Trump ordered officials to launch a cyber strike against Iranian missile control systems as well as a spy network on Thursday, June 20, said media reports. The US media reportedly confirmed this news with its own sources, including insider details.

As per the reports Trump ordered to launch the digital strike on the same day he called off airstrikes against Iran. This cyber attack affected Iranian computer system that used to control rocket and missile launches.

Reports also claimed that the targeted "intelligence group" is believed to be associated with or is part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. In addition, Yahoo News reported that this group had been connected to recent attacks on the commercial ships in the region.

The attacks were launched by the US Cyber Command, who had been planning for it from the past few weeks. The New York Times reported that it is possible that this move was a response to the attacks on oil tankers and the recent downing of a drone aircraft, US Global Hawk drone. As per the US version, the drone was in international space, while the Iran government stated that it was in their airspace.

But this is not the first time that US launched a cyber attack against the Iranian assets. It is believed that US helped to develop the malicious computer worm, Stuxnet, which attacked nuclear centrifuges in Iran.

Even earlier reports stated that US created a well-funded comprehensive cyber attack plan called "Nitro Zeus," which they could have used against Iran's infrastructure.

However, Chris Kerbs, the director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Sunday tweeted a note in which he stated that the Department of Homeland Security warned of a rise in malicious cyber activity directed at US-based industries and government agencies by Iranian cybercriminals.

CISA said: "We will continue to work with our intelligence community and cybersecurity partners to monitor Iranian cyber activity, share information and take steps to keep America and our allies safe."

If Iran does not respond to the digital strike launched by US, the tension will continue to increase. It should be noted that Trump announced on Saturday, June 22 that US would announce new sanctions on Iran next week, most probably on Monday, June 24.