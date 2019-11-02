Popular photo-sharing application Instagram said that it would shut down an app called 'Like Patrol' for violating social media rules. The 'Like Patrol' app allowed those who downloaded it to scrape information from other Instagram users.

The Facebook-owned app has sent a cease and desist order for violating the social media rules, which will in turn halt 'Like Patrol's' ability to collect data from other users, reported American media website CNET. Speaking to CNET, a Facebook spokesperson said: "Scraping violates our policies, and we take strict action against companies engaging in it. 'Like Patrol' was scraping people's data, so we're taking appropriate action against the application."

Earlier last month, Instagram shut down its 'Following tab', which allowed people to follow other people's activities and posts and interactions with other users. It also recently introduced a new mode called 'Restrict', which allows users to restrict others who bully them via offensive remarks and abusive comments.

Like Instagram, many social media applications are nowadays engaged in introducing new features to safeguard individuals' privacy. Recently, Instagram stated that it is banning images and posts related to self-harm and suicide. The app announced that it will not allow its users to post images such as memes, drawings and posters that depict the themes of self-harm and suicide.

The development came after the widespread public outcry over the death of British teenager Molly Russel. The 14-year-old committed suicide after viewing malicious content on Instagram.

Another Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp, is also facing severe backlash after it revealed that its platform was hacked using Israeli-based NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. The popular messaging app stated that over 1,400 people in more than 20 countries were targeted by the Pegasus spyware for a period of 14 days from April-end to mid-of-May.

As per latest reports, Facebook has sued NSO Group for $75,000 for the illegal usage of Whatsapp servers to conduct cyber attacks. The latest hack was effected a dent on WhatsApp's and its parent company Facebook reputation. WhatApp, used by nearly 1.5 billion people worldwide, is usually known for its high-level of security.

Facebook, already reeling under the repercussions caused by the Cambridge Analytica Scandal, seems like running out of options to restore its trust among users.