Instagram Model Faints During Midair Sex Due to Extreme Turbulence at 5,000 Feet

A Florida-based Instagram model had a bizarre experience while attempting to join the 'mile-high' club. Camila Elle, 22, passed out mid-sex when her flight experienced extreme turbulence at 5000 ft height. The model, who has a huge following of 467k on TikTok revealed her odd experience on December 10.
According to the New York Post, the model said that while on a vacation in Las Vegas this past summer, she and her boyfriend decided to engage in the adventurous sexcapade on flight and tick it off their bucket list. "I've always wanted to join the mile high club but unless you're in first or business class on a passenger plane it always seems quite tricky and a bit gross," the model said.
Elle and her boyfriend then found a company in Las Vegas that operates a small private plane that especially offers services to couples looking to join the 'mile-high' club.
'The air conditioning in the plane had broken'
Elle and her boyfriend got a little drunk before their flight. The pilot was the only person onboard apart from the couple. The model then explained that the temperature outside was very hot with little to no difference inside the aircraft. She said that the air-conditioning in the plane had broken as a result of which she and her boyfriend, both started sweating like crazy once the door shut.