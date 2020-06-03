Instagram model Raquel Benetti is smoking hot; well her latest social media update has just proved it. Raquel recently shared a sizzling update on her official Instagram handle that has left fans stunned. The diva is seen posing in a soccer field with a ball to her side waist while she flaunted her hot figure in a crop top and tiny shorts. The photo has gone viral on the internet, racking up more than 30,000 likes and views on the photo-sharing platform. The diva's sexy photo has left the hearts of millions of fans racing.

According to her Instagram account, the 29-year-old was clicked at an indoor soccer pitch where she knelt down facing the camera for a sultry picture. The modeling sensation took to her social media handle to reveal the location as Soccer Labs Analia Franco, a place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which is also her hometown. Moreover, this isn't the first time Benetti has attracted the paparazzi with her charming attitude and sexy photo. The diva has often managed to impress her online fans with several hot updates from her day to day life.

Meanwhile, Benetti's sultry white crop top shows off her massive cleavage, leaving her followers on Instagram drooling. Several fans took to their Instagram account to share words of encouragement and praise over her hotness. More than 100 comments flooded the diva's social media account after she uploaded the eye-popping photo. She's a stunner and her skills in juggling the ball make her unique. Along with the picture, Benetti wrote a caption that said that she is training hard to beat her personal record of juggling a ball, which is more than two hours and forty-nine minutes.

Check out the latest Instagram photo of Raquel Benetti