"Avengers" actress Scarlett Johansson snagged a secluded mansion located in the Palisades, New York for $4 million in 2017.

Built in 1953, the mansion, called the "Ivy House," is covered in a mass of ivies and complete with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also features plenty of wrought-iron balconies, patios, foot paths, gardens and a pool with its very own gorgeous cabana house.

At 4,000 square feet, it rests on 0.79 acres. The home also showcases a stunning view of the Hudson River and is surrounded by a lot of greenery.

The ivy-clad home was designed by Eric Gugler, the architect that former U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt tapped to design the Oval Office in the White House in 1933. The home was previously owned by late actress Brenda Forbes and is neighbored by Björk, Diane Sawyer, and Bill Murray.

The $4 million property isn't that much for Johansson since according to Cheat Sheet, her net worth is at $140 million as of 2019 after being cast as Natalia Alianovna "Natasha" Romanova or more commonly known as "Black Widow" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Natasha Romanoff is a USSR-born super spy created by the late Stan Lee.

Johansson made her debut appearance in the MCU in "Iron Man 2." Even after her character's death in "Avengers: Endgame" that resulted in a lot of rants from fans, she still isn't done portraying the iconic role. Apparently, she is getting her own "Black Widow" solo movie. The film, which is part of the MCU "Phase Four," is set after the events of "Captain America: Civil War" (2016).

According to screenwriter Jac Schaeffer, she is ready to make fanboys mad, much like with how fanboys reacted to "Captain Marvel."

"I'm not interested in adhering to comic canon that is discriminatory in any way or that violates my values system," Schaeffer said. She is not interested in "the loud sour-grapes voices," adding that it saddens her when people react with hate.

"I wasn't a huge superhero movie fan before starting to work [at Marvel], but now that I'm doing it, there's just so much opportunity to make big, positive statements," Schaeffer explained. "Especially something like Captain Marvel and Black Widow , to have these female-centered stories — I just can't not be involved in that."

The "Black Widow" movie is set to release on May 1, 2020.

