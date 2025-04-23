InPost Signs Deal to Manage Vinted Deliveries Until 2027

InPost, the parcel locker firm, announced on Wednesday, April 23, that it has agreed a deal with Lithuanian online marketplace Vinted to manage package deliveries in eight countries until the end of 2027.

The deal supports InPost's ambition to expand in important e-commerce markets by extending its services throughout Europe.

The company will deliver packages in Poland, the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, and Spain as part of the agreement with Vinted.

InPost has been growing in Europe through strategic alliances and acquisitions.

In order to strengthen its position as the nation's third-largest independent logistics operator and to accelerate its growth in the country, the company recently announced the acquisition of UK courier company Yodel.

InPost CEO Rafał Brzoska said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters, "Strategic partnerships like the one with Vinted are crucial for InPost's strategy and strengthen the group's international position."