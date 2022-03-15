Innovative Mattress Brand Expands Into North America

Everyone knows that your day is only as good as the previous night's sleep. So, it goes without saying that an investment in a good mattress is something of a no-brainer. Many of the back and muscular problems we might start to experience over the years can stem from a poor quality mattress, which can throw your spine out of alignment and damage your posture. And much of the funds we spend on chiropractors, physio, and medical visits can be repurposed on a good mattress.

One mattress company recently arrived in the United States is giving Americans the opportunity for their best nights' sleep ever. SweetNight is a global brand that is committed to providing high-quality, affordable, and innovative sleep products. From mattresses and pillows to bed frames and mattresses, they promise the ultimate "sleep ecosystem".

Having established solid foundations in China since 2011, with years of development and research preceding this, SweetNight is now expanding to the U.S. to offer a unique selection of benefits. One mattress, the Dreamy S1is promising to change the game. It was designed to tackle the Goldilocks problem of a mattress being either too soft or too firm. To combat this the Dreamy S1 features both curved cooling gel in memory foam and a high-density base foam to deliver soft, medium-firm, and firm comfort all in one mattress. The style can be chosen by the individual with an easy rotation to change the head-foot position, or it can simply be flipped over. This way, it both relieves pressure and regulates temperature to offer a cool, comfortable night of sleep.

"We created the Dreamy S1mattress with our customers in mind. We believe in the healing power of great sleep, and a good night's rest starts with a comfortable bed that suits one's needs," a SweetNight spokesperson said. "As we continue in our mission to deliver quality sleep to the world, we're excited to officially expand to the U.S. market where more than half of our customers are."

SweetNight is also bringing with it a world-first seamless five-side cover sheet, exclusive to SweetNight sleepers. The breathable, removable cover features a Jacquard knit which makes it not only elegant and compliments the surroundings but fits without an additional sheet.

The technology behind the Dreamy S1 Mattress in particular makes it a standout in the market. As well as being flappable depending on firmness preference, the curved memory foam offers targeted spinal support to relieve back and shoulder pain. These features mean that buyers do not have to splash out on new products when a big life event requires a different sleep setup. Whether it is pregnancy or different needs as someone ages, it is crafted to adapt to each person's requirements.

In addition, those who sleep with a partner will also know the frustration of being woken up when someone gets out of the bed at night. The Dreamy S1 lives up to its namesake by offering motion isolation, meaning it absorbs the noise of tosses and turns in the night.

