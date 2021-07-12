The glamour industry is filled with a lot of beautiful faces, one such is model Maryam Rahmani Daryaei AKA Maria Angelus whose multifaceted personality speaks volumes about her unprecedented success.

Started her career at a very young age, Maryam Rahmani Daryaei AKA Maria has come a long way with an experience of over 18 years in Operations, Business Development, Client Relations, and Training. The multi-talented diva has tried her hands in many amazing things and carried them out with perfection.

Hailing from Dubai, Maria has worked extremely hard to reach the position that she is right now. The stunning diva is one of the prominent social media influencers when it comes to fashion, makeup and lifestyle. Her page received a huge amount of love and praise from her followers. The social media star is in the business since she was 15 years old and ever since then there has been no looking back. The first experience of Maria as a model was with Times – Gulf News Magazine which exposed her to the glamour world and pushed her to try her hands into the entertainment and lifestyle industry.

"I am a very passionate person about everything I do. Extremely Positive and Spiritual. Socializing and engaging with people on day to day basis is my energy barrel", said Maria.

Maryam Rahmani Daryaei AKA Maria is not just a certified makeup artist but is currently a

Senior Manager - Business Development, DAMAC Properties. The boss lady has a fine interest in some adventure sports like Skydives, Deep Sea diving, Ziplines and Fast cars which justify her nature of having trills and voyages in her life. Maria also tried her hands in Taekwondo in which she has a black belt and Kung-Fu where she has a brown belt. Till date, the diva has done artistic work for Brands such as NYX Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Rimmel and work published in magazines like Marie Claire, Swarovski, Lifestyle, Hia Magazine and many more.

Maria is a right synonym for beauty and grace. The gracious model has an amazing educational background, she has done BBA, BA in graphic design and illustration and MBA- Project Management. The diva owns a TTT certificate and is a certified professional makeup artist. The beauty has worked with some top MNCs like KPMG international and knows not just one or two but seven languages.