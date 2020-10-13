A social media user and influencer has shocked her followers after she claimed to be the daughter of Islamist military organization al-Qaeda's founder Osama Bin Laden. The social media influencer known as Saba as per her Instagram account stunned the users after posting a picture of her and 'her dad' in a Twitter trend.

On the social media platform, the account @dntpreemeweirdo posted a picture of herself along with the deceased terrorist Osama Bin Laden, as she captioned the post, "The dad: The daughter," claiming that her father is the former al-Qaeda leader.

Influencer Claims Laden Was Her Father

The post went viral having more than 16,000 retweets and almost 75,000 likes. The netizens had a lot to speak about the claim as one of the shocked users said, "Bin Laden's daughter being a regular social media teen is wild. The age of social media is unlike any other because when else could you kiki with a t*rrorist's daughter."

However, another user posted a picture, alleging it was of the influencer as a child and her dad, who was not actually Bin Laden. Despite the picture that was claimed to be of her actual father, Saba responded to backlash as she said, "My father was good to me and was always a good father figure, I will never tarnish his name because what he did was none of my business not was I involved."

Many others accepted her claim as one of them said, "They hating on you like they don't know he had multiple wives etc...he got a lotta kids." Another Twitter user also asked, "How did you feel about your pops, was he there for you as a father?", as reported by the Daily Star. Osama Bin Laden who allegedly had between 20 to 26 children also claimed to have had at least five known wives in his lifetime. He was the person responsible for the 9/11 attacks in the US. He got killed on May 2, 2011, in Abbottabad, Pakistan by a US military special operations unit.

