Akshaya Alshi is an Indian Fashion Influencer who has gained immense popularity in the country and worldwide.

Akshaya is a famous personality who is known for her beauty and content. She made it big at the age of 18 by winning international Beauty titles and has represented India. Alshi is a well-known face in the field of the fashion industry and socially dominated platform Instagram.

Alshi's key to success is to think from her audience's perspective and get inspired by little things that surround her. Alshi entered the fashion industry by being the face of India internationally, getting recognized in the country by the brands progressively.

She has a towering presence on Instagram as 'Akshaya Alshi' with a whopping number of followers. She creates content on Fashion, Lifestyle, Beauty and Travel.

.' My strategy has always been to create quality content. I find that when you get too caught up in the numbers, it's easy to lose creative control but I focus more on creating great content by developing new concepts. I love developing relationships with brands, my peers, and my followers." says Alshi

Although, as a child, she never had to struggle for anything as she was brought up extremely pampered and belongs to a wealthy household, but she believes in hard work and has made a mark in the industry of fashion ever since she has stepped her foot in.

Her goal is to work with all her favorite brands and make it look like a dream. What makes her unique is the ability to create and share fashion and beauty ideas which set her apart.

Alshi has worked with the biggest brands and has been featured on various websites and Instagram pages. She has collaborated with brands for editorials and social partnerships.

Alshi has been the face of SIIMA Awards 2019, held in Doha, Qatar, as she represented the Indian Blogger community for the international film festival.