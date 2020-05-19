The capital of Indonesia, Jakarta on Tuesday extended the large-scale social curbs till June 4, maintaining the restrictions, which limited the public transportation and the gatherings in a bid for containing the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

The nation allowed the regional health authorities for imposing their own measures if the ministry of health finds sufficient information about a rise in the novel virus cases. "The more people stay at home, the less transmission there is," Jakarta Governor, Anies Baswedan, mentioned in a video conference. "These could be the final (restrictions), if we're disciplined."

Indonesia to Extend Large-Scale Social Curbs Till June 4

He cited people leaving their houses at dusk and night during the holy month of Ramadan as the reason behind the extension. Jakarta has also shut its schools and most shops and malls have chosen to close.

The city of about 10 million people has recorded 6,155 coronavirus infections and 470 deaths. Indonesia has reported 18,496 infections and 1,221 fatalities so far, the highest death toll in Southeast Asia.

(With agency inputs)