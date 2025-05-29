Indonesian Man Arrested for Computer Misuse Act Offences After Returning to Singapore

A 28-year-old Indonesian man will be charged on Thursday, May 29, for Computer Misuse Act offenses that were allegedly committed at retail shops located at Changi Airport and Bugis.

On October 11, 2024, at about 4.47pm, Singapore Airlines lodged a police report regarding suspected fraudulent transactions using KrisFlyer ("KF") miles that were detected by local merchants in June 2024.

Officers from the Airport Police Division (APD) were able to identify the individual through ground investigations and CCTV images, but he had already left the country in September 2024 before the report was filed.

When the man returned to Singapore on January 11, 2025, APD police arrested him at Changi Airport. According to preliminary investigations, he obtained other people's KF accounts while abroad by making illicit internet purchases.

In June 2024, he took a plane to Singapore, where he allegedly used the KF miles from these accounts to buy a Samsung phone and cover from a Changi Airport retail store and several pastries from a Bugis restaurant, totaling over $1,600.

The man will be charged in court for two counts of unauthorized access to computer material under Section 3(1)(a) of the Computer Misuse Act 1993, which carries a fine of no more than $5,000, a maximum sentence of two years in prison, or both.

In addition, he will also be charged for two counts of unauthorized modification of computer material under Section 5(1)(a) of the Computer Misuse Act 1993, which carries a maximum fine of $10,000, a maximum sentence of three years in prison, or both.

In an effort to improve security, the police reminded the public how important it is to protect online accounts by turning on Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) or Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), if at all possible. They also advised notifying the bank or service provider once you come across any unusual or suspicious transactions.

In case of emergency, people may contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness if anyone has any information on such crimes Every piece of information will be kept completely private. In case of immediate police assistance, one can dial '999'.