Indonesian Islamists Threaten Singapore With 9/11-Type Attacks; Supporters of Abdul Somad Issue Chilling Warning

Supporters of an Indonesian Islamist preacher have threatened Singapore with 9/11-type attacks after their preacher was banned from entering the country. Abdul Somad Batubara and six more people with him were denied entry as they arrived at Singapore's Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal on May 16. Singapore's government believes that Somad's preaching could be a threat to the country's multi-religious society.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs believes that Somad preaches extremist and segregationist teachings that threaten the country's multi-racial and multi-religious society.

Islamists Demand Singapore to Apologize

The Home Minister also underlined specific threats given by the Islamic preacher. Shanmugam mentioned an Instagram post that called Singapore an anti-Islamic and Islamophobic country. The post also asked Singapore's leaders to apologize to the people of Indonesia and Muslims.

The user also warned that Singapore's ambassador to Indonesia could be removed and threatened to send troops. It went on to say that if their demands go unaddressed, troops of the Islamic Defenders Front, a hardline Islamist Organisation, could execute an attack similar to "9/11 in New York 2001". However, the post was removed and the account has been suspended.

Shanmugam Didn't Dismiss 9/11 Threats

"Parallels are being drawn with 9/11, parallels are being drawn with Singaporeans being led by non-Islamic leaders and that Singapore should be attacked, Singaporean interests should be attacked. So I wouldn't be dismissive of the comments," Shanmugam said, according to Channel News Asia.

The minister also informed that Somad is influential in his hardline Islamist ideology and revealed that some of Somad's followers were investigated under the Internal Security Act. Even in January 2020, officials had also detained a 17-year-old who followed Somad.

Shanmugam revealed that the teenager used to watch his suicide bombing videos on social media platforms and believed that if he dies for Islamic State, he would be a martyr.

The minister warned that Somad's preachings have concerning consequences therefore he was not allowed to enter the country.

Singapore's embassy in Jakarta was surrounded by protesters after the country barred Somad. Members of the Islamic Sharia Ideology Defenders were asking Singapore to apologize and allow Somad to enter the country.