Indonesian Crew Member Dies After Fire Breaks Out on Cruise Ship Near Singapore

An Indonesian crew member has died, and four passengers were taken to hospital after a fire broke out on a cruise ship anchored off Singapore in the early hours of Friday, February 20.

The blaze occurred at about 4 am in the lounge area on deck nine of the Liberia-registered vessel World Legacy, which was enroute to Singapore. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement that all 271 passengers on board were safely evacuated. Of these, 139 are Singaporeans.

The figures were revised from an earlier update at about 8.40 am, when MPA had reported that there were 224 passengers on board, including 185 Singaporeans, based on preliminary information at the time.

MPA said the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) marine firefighters extinguished the fire. Paramedics attended to passengers who required medical attention, and four were conveyed to hospital for further assessment. There were 388 crew members on board, none of whom are Singaporeans.

The vessel is currently anchored at Raffles Reserved Anchorage, located between Pulau Senang and Pulau Semakau. MPA said its patrol craft, the Police Coast Guard and SCDF's Marine Division were deployed to assist. The fire was brought under control shortly after emergency teams arrived.

MPA added that classification society surveyors appointed by the ship's owners will board the vessel to assess the extent of the damage and determine the repairs needed before it can return to service. A core group of crew members will remain on board to carry out safety checks, maintain essential operations, support investigations and ensure the safe management of the ship while it remains at anchor.

The remaining crew will disembark progressively. A safety zone has been established around the vessel, and navigational broadcasts are being issued to advise passing ships to keep clear.

The body of the deceased crew member has been transferred ashore, and the relevant authorities are handling follow-up procedures. The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore has been informed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Travel agency Dragon Cruises, a Singapore-based firm that manages local business development for World Cruises, the brand under which World Legacy is marketed, said it is cooperating fully with the authorities.

"Passenger and crew safety is our top priority," a spokesperson said, adding that updates will be provided when available.

Passengers described scenes of confusion when the fire broke out. One passenger, who wanted to be known only as Yang, told Chinese-language daily Shin Min that he was in the casino at about 4am when he sensed something was wrong after seeing people rushing out.

As he followed them, he noticed thick smoke billowing from the upper deck and detected a burning smell. "Many passengers were frightened and ran out. The scene was noisy and chaotic," he told the daily.

Another passenger, Hong Wencun, a 23-year-old captain of a Malaysian lion dance troupe on board, said he heard that the fire had started in a karaoke room on deck nine. "We were supposed to go there to sing later, but fortunately, we didn't go. Otherwise, the consequences would have been unimaginable," he told Shin Min.

The World Legacy has more than 300 cabins and offers a flexible cruise concept. Unlike conventional cruise ships, guests can opt for short visits of a few hours or extend their stay to overnight or three-day, two-night packages.

In a statement issued on November 18, 2025, World Cruises described the vessel as "Singapore and Johor's first true lifestyle playground at sea", operating as a hybrid between a day-cruise destination and a multi-night getaway. The cruise is accessible via a hybrid pickup system, with ferries departing daily from the Singapore Cruise Centre and Puteri Harbour cruise centre in Johor Bahru.

The February 20 sailing was scheduled to arrive at HarbourFront at 7 am and depart at 10 am, before returning later in the day at 7 pm and leaving again at 9 pm, according to a Chinese New Year sailing schedule posted on the cruise line's Facebook page on February 11.

In late December 2025, some customers were left disappointed when a preview voyage was postponed just days before departure. It remains unclear how the latest incident will affect upcoming sailings as investigations continue.